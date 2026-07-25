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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play White Sox On July 25

Yordan Alvarez and his Houston Astros will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +230 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .327 BA, .432 OBP and .652 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.084, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 71 runs. In 451 plate appearances, he has hit 34 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (1st in MLB). In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Sean Burke (7-4) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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