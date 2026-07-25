Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play White Sox On July 25

Alvarez is hitting for a .327 BA, .432 OBP and .652 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.084, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 71 runs. In 451 plate appearances, he has hit 34 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (1st in MLB). In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Sean Burke (7-4) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.