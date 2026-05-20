Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Twins On May 20

Alvarez is hitting for a .309 BA, .419 OBP and .619 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.038, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs (19th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan (2-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season.

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