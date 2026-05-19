Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Twins On May 19

Alvarez is hitting for a .316 BA, .427 OBP and .633 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.060, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs (13th in MLB). In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews (1-0) pitches for the Twins to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.