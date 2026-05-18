Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Twins On May 18

Alvarez is hitting for a .316 BA, .423 OBP and .638 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.061, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs (12th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Kendry Rojas will make his first start of the season for the Twins.

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