Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Twins On June 29

Alvarez is hitting for a .311 BA, .426 OBP and .613 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.039, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 58 runs. In 366 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (9th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Zebby Matthews (3-5) takes the mound for the Twins in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.56 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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