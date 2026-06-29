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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Twins On June 29

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will face the Minnesota Twins at Daikin Park, on Monday, June 29 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +200 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .311 BA, .426 OBP and .613 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.039, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 58 runs. In 366 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (9th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Zebby Matthews (3-5) takes the mound for the Twins in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.56 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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