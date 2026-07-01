Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Twins On July 1

Alvarez is hitting for a .314 BA, .428 OBP and .618 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.046, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 59 runs. In 374 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 60 runs (2nd in MLB). In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (6-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.98 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

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