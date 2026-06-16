Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Tigers On June 16

Alvarez is hitting for a .328 BA, .434 OBP and .653 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.087, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 318 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 54 runs (4th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.40 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

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