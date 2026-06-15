Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Tigers On June 15

Alvarez is hitting for a .326 BA, .433 OBP and .651 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.084, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 54 runs (3rd in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Royals.

Troy Melton (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.81 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.