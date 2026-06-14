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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Royals On June 14

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, June 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .327 BA, .435 OBP and .658 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.093, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 54 runs (3rd in MLB). He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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