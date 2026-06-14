Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Royals On June 14

Alvarez is hitting for a .327 BA, .435 OBP and .658 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.093, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 54 runs (3rd in MLB). He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

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