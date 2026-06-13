Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Royals On June 13

Alvarez is hitting for a .321 BA, .433 OBP and .659 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.092, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 48 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 54 runs (3rd in MLB). In his last appearance, he smacked two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-5) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron makes the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.84 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.