Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Royals On June 12

Alvarez is hitting for a .316 BA, .430 OBP and .636 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.066, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 48 runs (7th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Luinder Avila makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

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