Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Rockies On April 8

Alvarez is hitting for a .324 BA, .519 OBP and .730 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 24.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.248, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 10 runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs (12th in MLB). Alvarez has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (0-1) pitches for the Rockies to make his third start of the season.

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