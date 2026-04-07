Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Rockies On April 7

Alvarez is hitting for a .353 BA, .540 OBP and .794 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 26% walk rate. His OPS is 1.334, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 10 runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs (10th in MLB). Alvarez has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.