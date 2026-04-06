Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Rockies On April 6

Alvarez is hitting for a .400 BA, .578 OBP and .900 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 26.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.478, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 10 runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 10 runs (8th in MLB). Alvarez has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Ryan Feltner (0-0) makes the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.

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