Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Rockies On April 16

Alvarez is hitting for a .333 BA, .488 OBP and .762 SLG with a 10.7% strikeout rate and a 20.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.250, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 17 runs (7th in MLB). Alvarez has recorded one steal on one attempt. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Juan Mejia starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.

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