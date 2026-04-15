Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Rockies On April 15

Alvarez is hitting for a .317 BA, .475 OBP and .700 SLG with an 11.3% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is 1.175, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 13 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 16 runs (5th in MLB). Alvarez has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana (0-0) gets the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.

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