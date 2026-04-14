Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Rockies On April 14

Alvarez is hitting for a .321 BA, .487 OBP and .714 SLG with a 10.5% strikeout rate and a 21.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.201, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 14 runs (8th in MLB). Alvarez has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Michael Lorenzen (1-1) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He has an 8.36 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.

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