Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Reds On May 10

Alvarez is hitting for a .327 BA, .432 OBP and .660 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.092, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (7th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.13 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.

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