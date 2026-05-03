Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Red Sox On May 3

Alvarez is hitting for a .331 BA, .438 OBP and .685 SLG with a 10.5% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.123, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (5th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Ranger Suarez (2-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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