Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Red Sox On May 2

Alvarez is hitting for a .341 BA, .446 OBP and .707 SLG with a 10.1% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.153, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (4th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early gets the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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