Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Red Sox On May 1

Alvarez is hitting for a .356 BA, .462 OBP and .737 SLG with a 9.8% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.199, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (4th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Jake Bennett makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

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