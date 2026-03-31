Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Red Sox On March 31

Alvarez had a .273 BA, .367 OBP and .430 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .797 and he scored 17 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he hit six home runs and drove in 27 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

Brayan Bello will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

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