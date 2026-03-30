Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Red Sox On March 30

Alvarez had a .273 BA, .367 OBP and .430 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .797 and he scored 17 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he hit six home runs and drove in 27 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Ranger Suarez starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.

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