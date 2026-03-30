Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Red Sox On March 30
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Daikin Park, on Monday, March 30 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Alvarez had a .273 BA, .367 OBP and .430 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .797 and he scored 17 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he hit six home runs and drove in 27 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Angels.
Ranger Suarez starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.