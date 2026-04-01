Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Red Sox On April 1

Alvarez is hitting for a .381 BA, .536 OBP and .905 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 21.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.440, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored six runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in six runs (4th in MLB). Alvarez has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Red Sox.

Garrett Crochet (1-0) starts for the Red Sox, his second this season.

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