Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Rays On July 5

Alvarez is hitting for a .324 BA, .433 OBP and .645 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.078, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 388 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 67 runs (1st in MLB). He hit two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rays.

Griffin Jax gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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