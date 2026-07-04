Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Rays On July 4

Alvarez is hitting for a .319 BA, .431 OBP and .625 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.055, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 60 runs. In 383 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 61 runs (6th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.45 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.

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