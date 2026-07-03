Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Rays On July 3

Alvarez is hitting for a .319 BA, .433 OBP and .620 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.053, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 59 runs. In 379 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 60 runs (4th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 4) against the Twins.

Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.66 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

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