Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Rangers On May 28

Alvarez is hitting for a .312 BA, .422 OBP and .663 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.085, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 39 runs (9th in MLB). In his last appearance, he mashed two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-4) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.