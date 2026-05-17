Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Rangers On May 17

Alvarez is hitting for a .322 BA, .429 OBP and .649 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.078, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs (12th in MLB). In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (4-4) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.