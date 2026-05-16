Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Rangers On May 16

Alvarez is hitting for a .321 BA, .431 OBP and .637 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.068, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (12th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.62 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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