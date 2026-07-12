Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Rangers On July 12

Alvarez is hitting for a .315 BA, .422 OBP and .633 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.055, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit 31 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 70 runs (2nd in MLB). In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore gets the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 4.72 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

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