FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Rangers On July 12

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will square off against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +235 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .315 BA, .422 OBP and .633 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.055, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit 31 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 70 runs (2nd in MLB). In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore gets the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 4.72 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Houston AstrosRecent Houston Astros Player News

View All Houston Astros Player News