Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Rangers On July 11

Alvarez is hitting for a .312 BA, .417 OBP and .621 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.038, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 63 runs. In 410 plate appearances, he has hit 30 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 68 runs (2nd in MLB). In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (2-7) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.95 ERA in 84 1/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

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