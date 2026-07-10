Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Rangers On July 10

Alvarez is hitting for a .310 BA, .416 OBP and .614 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.030, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 406 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 67 runs (3rd in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

The Rangers are sending Cal Quantrill (3-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.