Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Pirates On June 4

Alvarez is hitting for a .316 BA, .426 OBP and .649 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.075, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 44 runs (6th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he racked up four hits (going 4 for 5 with two RBIs) against the Pirates.

Jared Jones (0-0) gets the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.

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