Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Padres On Aug. 9

Alvarez is hitting for a .325 BA, .439 OBP and .630 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is 1.069, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 79 runs. In 513 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 86 runs (2nd in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez gets the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

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