Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Padres On Aug. 8

Alvarez is hitting for a .328 BA, .442 OBP and .636 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.078, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 79 runs. In 509 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 86 runs (2nd in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Michael King (6-8) takes the mound for the Padres in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.45 ERA in 130 1/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.

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