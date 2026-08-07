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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Padres On Aug. 7

Yordan Alvarez and his Houston Astros will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +255 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .329 BA, .442 OBP and .640 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.083, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 78 runs. In 504 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 85 runs (3rd in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Robbie Ray (10-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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