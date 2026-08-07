Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Padres On Aug. 7

Alvarez is hitting for a .329 BA, .442 OBP and .640 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.083, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 78 runs. In 504 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 85 runs (3rd in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Robbie Ray (10-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 22nd of the season.

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