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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Orioles On July 19

Yordan Alvarez and his Houston Astros will face the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +210 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .320 BA, .430 OBP and .635 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.065, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 430 plate appearances, he has hit 31 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 72 runs (2nd in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Brandon Young (7-2) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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