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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Orioles On July 18

Yordan Alvarez and his Houston Astros will face the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .321 BA, .431 OBP and .636 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.067, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 425 plate appearances, he has hit 31 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (2nd in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers makes the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.48 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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