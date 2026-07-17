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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Orioles On July 17

Yordan Alvarez and his Houston Astros will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park, on Friday, July 17 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +196 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .318 BA, .426 OBP and .633 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is 1.059, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 420 plate appearances, he has hit 31 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 70 runs (2nd in MLB). In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Rangers) he went 2 for 3.

Dean Kremer (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.09 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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