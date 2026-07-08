Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Nationals On July 8

Alvarez is hitting for a .313 BA, .420 OBP and .621 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.041, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 67 runs (2nd in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (9-2) is going for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 2.87 ERA in 103 1/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.

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