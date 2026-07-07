Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Nationals On July 7

Alvarez is hitting for a .318 BA, .426 OBP and .630 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.056, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 397 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 67 runs (1st in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Andrew Alvarez (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.05 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

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