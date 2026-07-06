Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Nationals On July 6

Alvarez is hitting for a .320 BA, .429 OBP and .637 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.065, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 392 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 67 runs (1st in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-7 with a 5.44 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.

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