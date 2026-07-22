Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Marlins On July 22

Alvarez is hitting for a .326 BA, .432 OBP and .649 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.082, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 68 runs. In 442 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 75 runs (3rd in MLB). In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara (10-5 with a 3.89 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 22nd of the season.

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