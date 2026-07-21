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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Marlins On July 21

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will square off against the Miami Marlins at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +230 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .324 BA, .432 OBP and .651 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.083, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 67 runs. In 438 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 75 runs (2nd in MLB). He smacked two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips (2-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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