Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Marlins On July 21

Alvarez is hitting for a .324 BA, .432 OBP and .651 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.083, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 67 runs. In 438 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 75 runs (2nd in MLB). He smacked two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips (2-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season.

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