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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Marlins On July 20

Yordan Alvarez and his Houston Astros will square off against the Miami Marlins at Daikin Park, on Monday, July 20 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +235 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .319 BA, .429 OBP and .633 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.062, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 434 plate appearances, he has hit 31 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 73 runs (2nd in MLB). In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Orioles.

Janson Junk (4-5 with a 4.57 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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