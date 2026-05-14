Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Mariners On May 14

Alvarez is hitting for a .309 BA, .418 OBP and .611 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.029, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (10th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

The Mariners will send Luis Castillo (0-4) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.57 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.