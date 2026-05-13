Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Mariners On May 13

Alvarez is hitting for a .308 BA, .413 OBP and .616 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.029, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (10th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller will take the mound to start for the Mariners, his first this season.

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