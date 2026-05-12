Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Mariners On May 12

Alvarez is hitting for a .314 BA, .416 OBP and .628 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is 1.044, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (9th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.02 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.

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