Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Mariners On Aug. 16

Alvarez is hitting for a .321 BA, .436 OBP and .622 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is 1.058, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 82 runs. In 539 plate appearances, he has hit 36 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 88 runs (3rd in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.15 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.

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