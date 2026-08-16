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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Mariners On Aug. 16

Yordan Alvarez and his Houston Astros will take on the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +265 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .321 BA, .436 OBP and .622 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is 1.058, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 82 runs. In 539 plate appearances, he has hit 36 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 88 runs (3rd in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.15 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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